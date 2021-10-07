Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 247,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FMAT opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.