Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

