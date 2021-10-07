Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.