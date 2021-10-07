Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

PAG opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

