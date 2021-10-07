Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 74 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

Shares of SAP opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.82 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $159.46.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

