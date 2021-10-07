FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down to $37.91

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.91, but opened at $36.36. FIGS shares last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 66 shares traded.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.75.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

