Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Update

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 489,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of FOA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 155,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $389.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Brian L. Libman purchased 25,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $130,480.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Graham Fleming bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 55,287 shares of company stock worth $284,681 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

