Financial Advisors LLC Has $68.71 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 933,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 24.1% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $68,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,570 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

