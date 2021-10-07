Financial Advisors LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,789,000.

Shares of VIOO stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.75. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,046. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.97. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $131.30 and a 12 month high of $213.67.

