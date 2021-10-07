Financial Review: Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Global and REE Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Global $661.23 million 0.30 -$36.56 million N/A N/A REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

REE Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Horizon Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Horizon Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Horizon Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Horizon Global and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A REE Automotive 1 0 2 0 2.33

REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 216.71%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Global and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Global -2.13% N/A -3.65% REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

REE Automotive beats Horizon Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America. The Horizon Europe Africa segment includes operations primarily in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Romania and South Africa. The company was founded by Brian P. Campbell on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

