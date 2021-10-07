First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.14 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 217,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.