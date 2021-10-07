First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.