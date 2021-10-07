First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Foundation traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 3972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.
Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.
First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.