First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Position Boosted by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,434 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian makes up approximately 4.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.78. 6,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

