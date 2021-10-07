First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 410,415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,588 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 253,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,019,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 621,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 79,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of FRME opened at $42.59 on Thursday. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.