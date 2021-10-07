First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 496,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $113.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,335,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66,934.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 76,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,481 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,924 shares during the period.

