First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 496,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ SKYY opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $113.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.
