First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

LDSF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,738. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

