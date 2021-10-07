First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCEF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

MCEF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.79. 14,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

