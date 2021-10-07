Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock opened at $108.48 on Thursday. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

