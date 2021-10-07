Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of FSBC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.