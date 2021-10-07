Fmr LLC Buys 223,506 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,506 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,724,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after buying an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after buying an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,867,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,882,000 after buying an additional 269,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,679,000 after buying an additional 274,353 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $176.72 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

