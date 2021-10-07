Fmr LLC Buys 3,694,020 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fmr LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.88% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $2,335,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 348.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock opened at $200.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

