Fmr LLC Has $2.09 Billion Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,416,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 7.54% of Franco-Nevada worth $2,092,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $131.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.87.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

