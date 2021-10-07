Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Penumbra worth $1,499,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.22.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,157 shares of company stock valued at $14,118,560 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEN opened at $259.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

