Fmr LLC Sells 21,805,976 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,063,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,805,976 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,214,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

