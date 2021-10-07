Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.17. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 96,277,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,698,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

