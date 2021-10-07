Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.70

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 124101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $3.058 per share. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.41%.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

