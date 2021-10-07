Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.14.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $8.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.59. 20,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $322.00. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.73.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

