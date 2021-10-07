Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$58.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTS. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

TSE:FTS traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$59.25. The stock has a market cap of C$26.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.62%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

