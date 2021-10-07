Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

FSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE FSM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 3,652,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,301. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 122,346 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after buying an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

