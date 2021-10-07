Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.