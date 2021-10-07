Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino Sells 6,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $13,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forward Industries alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $14,820.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $15,900.00.

Forward Industries stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.94. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.