Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino Sells 6,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $13,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $14,820.00.
- On Friday, August 6th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $15,900.00.
Forward Industries stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.94. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
