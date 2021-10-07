Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

