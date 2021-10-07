Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Foxtons Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FXTGY opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.51 million, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.84. Foxtons Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

