Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in September

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRAF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $141.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 28.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

