Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRES. Barclays upped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

LON:FRES opened at GBX 816.40 ($10.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 816.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,475.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,369.11 ($17.89).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.