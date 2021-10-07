FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Sees Large Volume Increase

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 23,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 855,211 shares.The stock last traded at $9.60 and had previously closed at $9.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.13.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

