Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

OTCMKTS:FECCF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.79. 14,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,674. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

