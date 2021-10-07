FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.55%.

In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 494.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 177,444 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.