FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,659 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after buying an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 58.6% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,926 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 143.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 24.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 784,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,770 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 525,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 110,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $138.42 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

