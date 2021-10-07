Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Shares Down 1.5%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €37.64 ($44.28) and last traded at €38.08 ($44.80). 138,902 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.66 ($45.48).

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of €42.41 and a 200 day moving average of €42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

