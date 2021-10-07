Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 5.4%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 3,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,973,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YMM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

