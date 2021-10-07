Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 545,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,827,000 after buying an additional 24,841 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,151,000 after buying an additional 218,784 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,062,000 after buying an additional 1,174,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $160,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,745 shares of company stock worth $2,587,805. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

