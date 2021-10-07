Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Upwork worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the second quarter worth $174,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,845,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 183,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $49.34 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.70 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

