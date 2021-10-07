Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of First Financial worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Financial by 64.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after buying an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of THFF opened at $42.72 on Thursday. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

