Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $14.24 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Ultra Clean worth $14,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

UCTT opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

