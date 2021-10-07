Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $11.33 Million Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 361,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,332,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in BellRing Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BRBR opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

