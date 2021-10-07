Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 312.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 199,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,101,000 after purchasing an additional 151,441 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,494,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,672.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $551.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $599.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

