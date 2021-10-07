Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,001 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $19,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ONE Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

