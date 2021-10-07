FY2021 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Everi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. Everi has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,913 shares of company stock worth $6,146,925. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

